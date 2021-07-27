Fufa appoints Sredojevic head coach of Uganda Cranes

The Serbian tactician has made a return to handle the Cranes on a three-year deal ahead of the World Cup qualifying matches

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has announced the return of Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as the new head coach for Uganda Cranes.

The Serbian tactician, who recently parted ways with the Football Association of Zambia, has made a comeback to Kampala, Uganda, after agreeing to pen a three-year renewable contract effective August 1.

According to a statement from Fufa, Sredojevic has been handed the contractual mandate to name his backroom staff and will address the media on August 3.

“Federation of Uganda Football Associations hereby announces that Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been appointed Head coach of the Uganda Cranes on a three-year renewable contract effective August 1, 2021,” read part of the statement from Fufa obtained by Goal.

“The head coach has a contractual mandate to name his backroom staff and Sredojevic will address the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2021. It is Our Game, It is Our Country.”

Sredojevic was still in his early 30s when he set off on his African adventure that started at Kampala club Villa SC.

At Villa SC, he guided the club to three consecutive top-flight titles (2001-02, 2002-03, and 2003-04), but the 2001-02 season will forever remain memorable in the history books of Uganda's football as Villa won with only one loss in 28 games, on top of being crowned the Uganda Cup winners.

Villa SC, was also league winners the following year and Cecafa Club victors after 17 years since they had last won the championship.

He became manager of Uganda in May 2013 to replace Scotsman Bobby Williamson, who had been fired in April 2013.

On leaving Zambia, Sredojevic delivered a moving message to the Zambian players stating he will be Zambia's ambassador and will always support them even though his reign was not as successful as he hoped.

“I shall recognise qualities, spirituality, and the 25 matches we played together I hope you will use them to develop yourselves. You are able to compete with the best teams on the continent,” he said.

Uganda are in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers alongside Kenya, Rwanda, and Mali.