This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NASCAR 2025 Getty Images
Watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series on FuboTV
Rob Norcup

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: What NASCAR race is one today?

TV Guide & Streaming

Are you ready for another full throttle high octane season?

Joey Logano claimed a third NASCAR Cup Series Championship title seven years back in November when roaring to victory in the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. With the new 2025 NASCAR season fast approaching, the 34-year-old from Connecticut will now have his sights set on becoming the first driver to go back-to-back since the legend of the sport.

Watch NASCAR 2025 Cup Series on FuboTV
Sign up now

Jimmie Johnson clinched a fifth Championship in a row in 2010. 2024 was also a momentous year for Team Penske, who notched a third successive Cup Series crown; in doing so, they became the first team since Hendrick Motorsports in 2010 to three-peat.

If the Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium whetted your appetite for another season of NASCAR action, there's no need to fret, as we don't have long to wait until the engines start purring for real at 'The Great American Race', the Daytona 500' (Sunday, February 16), which officially lifts the flag on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and where the drivers start picking up Championship points.

Let GOAL show you all the information on the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series below, including the full season schedule, race results, and how you can watch all the live action this year.

When does the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series begin?

The NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule begins on Sunday, February 2, with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the season doesn't get going for real until the Daytona 500 launches on Sunday, February 16, when the drivers start picking up Championship points.

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Schedule

DateRaceTrackWinner Time (ET)Watch
Sun, Feb 2Cook Out ClashBowman Gray Stadium (North Carolina)8:00 pm FOX / FuboTV
Thu, Feb 13The Duel at Daytona Daytona International Speedway (Florida)7:00 pm FS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Feb 16Daytona 500Daytona International Speedway (Florida)2:30 pm FOX / FuboTV
Sun, Feb 23Ambetter Health 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway (Georgia)3:00 pm FOX / FuboTV
Sun, Mar 2EchoPark Automotive Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas (Texas)3:30 pm FOX / FuboTV
Sun, Mar 9Shriners Children's 500Phoenix Raceway (Arizona)3:30 pm FS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Mar 16Pennzoil 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nevada)3:30 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Mar 23Straight Talk Wireless 400Homestead–Miami Speedway (Florida)3:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Mar 30Cook Out 400Martinsville Speedway (Virginia)3:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Apr 6Goodyear 400Darlington Raceway (South Carolina)3:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Apr 13Food City 500Bristol Motor Speedway (Tennessee)3:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, Apr 27Jack Link's 500Talladega Superspeedway (Alabama)3:00 pmFOX / FuboTV
Sun, May 4Würth 400Texas Motor Speedway (Texas)3:30 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, May 11AdventHealth 400Kansas Speedway (Kansas)3:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, May 18NASCAR All Star Open & NASCAR All-Star RaceNorth Wilkesboro Speedway (North Carolina)6:00 pm & 8:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, May 18NASCAR All Star Open & NASCAR All-Star RaceNorth Wilkesboro Speedway (North Carolina)6:00 pm & 8:00 pmFS1 / FuboTV
Sun, May 25Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway (North Carolina)6:00 pmPrime
Sun, Jun 1Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway (Tennessee)7:00 pmPrime
Sun, Jun 8FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway (Michigan)2:00 pmPrime
Sun, Jun 15NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico CityAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico)3:00 pmPrime
Sun, Jun 22The Great American Getaway 400Pocono Raceway (Pennsylvania)2:00 pmPrime
Sat, Jun 28Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway (Georgia)7:00 pmTNT / Sling TV
Sun, Jul 6Grant Park 165Chicago Street Course (Illinois)2:00 pmTNT / Sling TV
Sun, Jul 13Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway (California)3:30 pmTNT / Sling TV
Sun, Jul 20Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400Dover Motor Speedway (Delaware)2:00 pmTNT / Sling TV
Sun, Jul 27Brickyard 400 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indiana)2:00 pmTNT / Sling TV
Sun, Aug 3Iowa Corn 350 Iowa Speedway (Iowa)3:30 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Aug 10Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International (New York)2:00 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sat, Aug 16Cook Out 400Richmond Raceway (Virginia)7:30 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sat, Aug 23Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway (Florida)7:30 pmNBC / FuboTV

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series Playoffs Schedule

DateRaceTrackWinner Time (ET)Watch
Sun, Aug 31Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway (South Carolina)6 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Sep 7Enjoy Illinois 300World Wide Technology Raceway (Illinois)3 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sat, Sep 13Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway (Tennessee)7:30 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Sep 21USA Today 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway (New Hampshire)2 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Sep 28Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway (Kansas)2 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Oct 5Bank of America Roval 400Charlotte Motor Speedway (North Carolina)3 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Oct 12South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nevada)5:30 pmUSA Network / FuboTV
Sun, Oct 19YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway (Alabama)2 pmNBC / FuboTV
Sun, Oct 26Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway (Virginia)2 pmNBC / FuboTV
Sun, Nov 2NASCAR Cup Series Championship RacePhoenix Raceway (Arizona)3 pmNBC / FuboTV

How to watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series in the US?

NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 during the early part of the season (from February 2 through May 18). Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase (from May 25 through July 27). NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs (from August 3 through November 2.)

Races on FOX and FS1 are available to stream on the Fox Sports app, and NBC and USA races are on Peacock. For fans looking for an easier streaming option, you can sign up for FuboTV, where you can view all the races broadcasted on FOX, FS1, NBC & USA Network. TNT-covered races can be streamed live on Sling TV.

Watch NASCAR 2025 Cup Series on FuboTV
Sign up now

How to watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series in the UK?

Premier Sports screen live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month contract. There's also a rolling monthly contract package, costing £15.99, which can be cancelled after a 30-day notice. The cheapest option is to pay £120 up front for a full year's subscription. Amazon Prime Video customers can also add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month.

Watch NASCAR 2025 Cup Series with Sky Sports
Sign up now
Watch NASCAR 2025 Cup Series with Amazon Prime
Sign up now

Watch the NASCAR 2025 Cup Series from anywhere with a VPN

If NASCAR Cup Series races aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Frequently asked questions

The NASCAR in-season tournament is a multi-phase competition that debuts during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The tournament will consist of eight regular season races that will be run during June and July, with all those races still count towards the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoff standings as per usual.

All full-time drivers in the series are eligible to compete for the first three races. The 32 drivers with the best performances after those three races move on to the tournament's next phase. The last five races will be conducted in a single elimination bracket. In each round, the driver in each matchup with the better finish advances, while the other is eliminated. This process will continue until only two drivers remain; the driver with the better finish in that race will be the tournament champion and win a $1 million bonus.

In the US, NASCAR Cup Series races will be broadcast on FOX and FS1 early in the season (from February 2 through May 18). Prime and TNT take over coverage during the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament phase (from May 25 through July 27). NBC and USA Network then pick up broadcasts for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs (from August 3 through November 2.) Fubo TV streams most of the season's races, aside from the 'in-season tournament' period. Premier Sports screen live NASCAR Cup Series coverage throughout the year in the UK. Sky and Amazon Prime customers can add Premier Sports channels for an extra monthly cost.

Joey Logano claimed a third NASCAR Cup Series Championship title seven years back in November 2024, when roaring to victory in the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona. The 34-year-old from Connecticut is aiming to become the first driver to go back-to-back since the legend of the sport, Jimmie Johnson, clinched a fifth Championship in a row in 2010. 2024 was also a momentous year for Team Penske, who notched a third successive Cup Series crown, in doing so they became the first team since Hendrick Motorsports in 2010 to three-peat.