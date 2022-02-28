Mount continues Wembley hoodoo with Chelsea midfielder on abysmal losing run after Carabao Cup final

Mason Mount saw an unwanted individual record extended in the 2022 Carabao Cup final, with the Chelsea midfielder tasting defeat in another showpiece event at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues star has enjoyed some success at the home of English football, but fortune has deserted him in major finals.

A sorry run of setbacks continued when enduring penalty shootout heartache against Liverpool, with Mount seeing another blot added to his copybook.

How many Wembley finals has Mason Mount lost?

The 23-year-old could have been a hero for Chelsea in their latest outing, as he saw some big chances against Liverpool.

He skewed a half-volley narrowly wide at the end of the first half, before going on to hit the post after the break when presented with a clear sight of goal.

Beating the offside trap 🙂

Striking the upright 🙃



Mason Mount comes so, so close to putting Chelsea in front! 👀 pic.twitter.com/xNgWI7roYi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022

Mount was left to rue those costly misses as, with the contest going to penalties, Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga skied the decisive spot-kick.

Mount is a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winner, but he has come unstuck in five finals on English soil.

The first of those came in 2019 when going down to Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs during a loan spell at Derby. A year later and he endured FA Cup final heartache at the hands of Arsenal.

The same competition delivered more misery in 2021 as Leicester got the better of Chelsea on that occasion.

Article continues below

Later that summer, Mount formed part of the England squad that suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

He has now been edged out on spot-kicks by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and is still waiting on an opportunity to climb some famous Wembley steps in order to get his hands on a piece of silverware.

Further reading