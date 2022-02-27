Watch: Pulisic misses golden early chance for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

Christian Pulisic could not finish a brilliant early chance to put Chelsea on top against Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The American winger darted in front of his defender and got on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross, but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him from close range.

Pulisic was looking to score in his second straight game after finding the net in the Champions League against Lille in midweek.

Watch Pulisic's miss

🗣 "What a chance! Havertz has started this game so well!"



A huge chance for Chelsea in the #CarabaoCupFinal 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KmSGYv5qri — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022 HOW DID PULISIC MISS?! 🤯



What an opportunity to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead in the Carabao Cup final pic.twitter.com/hflgj14BaM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

