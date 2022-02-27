Watch: Pulisic misses golden early chance for Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

By Seth Vertelney
(C)Getty images

The American winger was denied by Caoimhin Kelleher early in the match at Wembley

Christian Pulisic could not finish a brilliant early chance to put Chelsea on top against Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The American winger darted in front of his defender and got on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross, but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him from close range.

Pulisic was looking to score in his second straight game after finding the net in the Champions League against Lille in midweek.

Editors' Picks

Watch Pulisic's miss

Further reading