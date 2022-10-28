Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari has revealed that he is fine having been stabbed during an attack in Milan and plans to return to action very soon.

Mari is on loan at Monza

Still under contract at Arsenal

Is now recovering after the attack

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was hospitalised yesterday after a mass stabbing at Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. It has been reported that one person has died and at least five others were injured.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 29-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I was with the baby stroller when I felt unbearable pain in my back. I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me. I'm fine, on Monday I'll be playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 46-year-old Italian was arrested as a suspect immediately after the attack. Mari will undergo surgery although his condition is stable.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARI? Monza host Bologna in Serie A on Monday and despite what he said it would be a surprise if Mari is involved.