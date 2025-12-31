How to watch today's Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|U.S.
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|UK
|4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
|Canada
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|UAE
|beIN SPORTS
|India
|FanCode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria kick-off time
Team news & squads
Equatorial Guinea Latest News
Equatorial Guinea will be boosted by the availability of Basilio Ndong, who is back in contention after serving a suspension.
Algeria Latest News
Algeria, meanwhile, have no new fitness or disciplinary issues to contend with. Luca Zidane, who only made his senior international bow in October, was entrusted with the starting goalkeeper role in Wednesday’s match and could continue between the posts.