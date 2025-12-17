How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Dundee United faces Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice Park on Wednesday.
Dundee are winless in their last five games and lie eighth in the standings. Celtic haven't fared much better, having lost their last three games in a row.
|USA
|Paramount+
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Canada
|Fubo
|Australia
|beIN Sports
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time
Team news & squads
Dundee United team news
Dundee United will be forced to cope without several first-team options, as Dario Naamo, Isaac Pappoe, Panutche Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko all remain sidelined with injuries.
Celtic team news
Celtic also arrive depleted, with Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi all ruled out through fitness problems.
Sebastian Tounekti is unavailable as he is away on international duty with Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.