Liga MX: Every Mexican champion & all-time winners list

GOAL takes a look back at the history of Mexico's top flight

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in the league's nearly 80-year history, 24 have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.

The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.

But which teams have won Liga MX, and how have they done it? GOAL has everything you need to know about the history of the Mexican top-flight's winners.

Liga MX history and format

The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country's first professional league in 1943, forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.

However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.

Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Invierno (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Apertura and Clausura, setting up the league's current format

The playoff, called the Liguilla, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the winner progressing.

Liga MX Champions (League System era)

Year Champion 1943-44 Asturias 1944-45 Real Club Espana 1945-46 Veracruz 1946-47 Atlante 1947-48 Leon 1948-49 Leon 1949-50 Veracruz 1950-51 Atlas 1951-52 Leon 1952-53 Tampico Madero 1953-54 Marte 1954-55 Zacatepec 1955-56 Leon 1956-57 Guadalajara 1957-58 Zacatepec 1958-59 Guadalajara 1959-60 Guadalajara 1960-61 Guadalajara 1961-62 Guadalajara 1962-63 Oro 1963-64 Guadalajara 1964-65 Guadalajara 1965-66 America 1966-67 Toluca 1967-68 Toluca 1968-69 Toluca 1969-70 Guadalajara Mexico 70 Cruz Azul

Liga MX champions (Liguilla system era)

Year Champion 1970-71 America 1971-72 Cruz Azul 1972-72 Cruz Azul 1973-74 Cruz Azul 1974-75 Toluca 1975-76 America 1976-77 UNAM 1977-78 UANL 1978-79 Cruz Azul 1979-80 Cruz Azul 1980-81 UNAM 1981-82 UANL 1982-83 Puebla 1983-84 America 1984-85 America Prode 1985 America Mexico 1986 Monterrey 1986-87 Guadalajara 1987-88 America 1988-89 America 1989-90 Puebla 1990-91 UNAM 1991-92 Leon 1992-93 Atlanta 1993-94 Tecos 1994-95 Necaxa 1995-96 Necaxa

Liga MX champions (Short Tournament era)

Year Apertura Champion Clausura Champion 1996-97 Santos Laguna Guadalajara 1997-98 Cruz Azul Toluca 1998-99 Necaxa Toluca 1999-2000 Pachuca Toluca 2000-01 Monarcas Morelia Santos Laguna 2001-02 Pachuca Club America 2002-03 Toluca Monterrey 2003-04 Pachuca UNAM 2004-05 UNAM Club America 2005-06 Toluca Pachuca 2006-07 Guadalajara Pachuca 2007-08 Atlanta Santos Laguna 2008-09 Toluca UNAM 2009-10 Monterrey Toluca 2010-11 Monterrey UNAM 2010-11 UANL Santos Laguna 2012-13 Tijuana Club America 2013-14 Club Leon Club Leon 2014-15 Club America Santos Laguna 2015-16 UANL Pachuca 2016-17 UANL Guadalajara 2017-18 UANL Santos Laguna 2018-19 Club America UANL 2019-20 UANL Abandoned (Covid-19) 2020-21 Club Leon Cruz Azul 2021-22 Atlas Atlas

All-time Mexican titles by club

Club Titles America 13 Guadalajara 12 Toluca 10 Cruz Azul 9 Leon 8 UNAM 7 UANL 7 Santos Laguna 6 Pachuca 6 Monterrey 5 Atlanta 3 Necaxa 3 Atlas 3 Puebla 2 Zacatepec 2 Veracruz 2 Oro 1 Morelia 1 Tampico Madero 1 Tecos 1 Real Espana 1 Tijuana 1 Asturias 1 Marte 1

America has won the most titles, having been crowned champions on 13 occasions. Guadalajara follow close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, while Toluca has 10.

Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon on eight, while UNAM and UANL have seven each. You can see the full list above.