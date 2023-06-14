Kylian Mbappe: Lionel Messi 'didn't get the respect he deserved' at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has slammed the treatment of team-mate Lionel Messi during his two years in the French capital.

Messi leaves PSG this month

Subject to abuse during time at club

Mbappe demands "respect" for Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial Argentine announced last week that he would be leaving the capital club when his contract expires this month. He will start a new journey in MLS with Inter Miami, thus putting an end to a tumultuous spell in Paris. Despite being considered by many to be the greatest of all time, even Messi wasn't immune to the torrents of abuse hurled from the club's hardline fanbase - something which Mbappe has deplored.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 24-year-old Frenchman has told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don't understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it happened. We will have to do what we can to replace him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Messi gone and Neymar seemingly with one foot out the exit door, there could be a summer of generational change at PSG. However, it has been reported that Mbappe may not stick around either. Despite the player's insistence he will see out his current deal through to 2024, the Parisians are thought to be unwilling to let him leave on a free transfer next summer. PSG could, therefore, start the next campaign with an entirely new front three - one of whom looks to have already been signed.

WHAT NEXT? For that to happen, though, a suitable club would need to come in with the funds to lure the Frenchman away from his homeland. That seems likely to be Real Madrid, who are reportedly willing to fork out up to €200 million (£174m/$216m).