How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic to start the highly anticipated NBA game on December 7, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The Magic score 118.6 points per game, while the Knicks score 121.4. Additionally, Orlando averages 44.9 rebounds per game, while the Knicks have a slight advantage at 45.7.

New York outperforms Orlando with 27.4 assists per game compared to 25.5. Orlando has 5.3 shots per game as opposed to New York's 4.1, while the Magic have 8.6 steals as opposed to the Knicks' 8.3.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Orlando Magic in an electrifying NBA game on December 7, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is shooting 86.7% from the free-throw line and 47.3% from the field while scoring an outstanding 27.9 points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the board with 11.9 rebounds per game, with 3.1 offensive and 8.8 defensive rebounds.

Mikal Bridges shoots 53.7% from the field and averages 17.0 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Landry Shamet Shoulder injury Out

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 23.4 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 82.3% from the free-throw line.

Paolo Banchero dominates the glass with 8.5 rebounds per game, with 0.9 offensive and 7.5 defensive boards.

Jalen Suggs averages 24.8 minutes per game, averages 4.7 assists, and commits 2.7 turnovers.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out

New York Knicks and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Looking at the Magic and the Knicks' last five matches, it is evident that Orlando has had the advantage lately. They have won the last three meetings in a row, including a high-scoring 133-121 victory on November 23, 2025. The Magic have routinely outperformed New York on offense, scoring 124 and 103 points in their last two victories.

The last time the Knicks were successful was in late 2024, when they controlled the defensive tempo and restricted the Magic to only 85 and 91 points. The Magic's scoring efficiency and momentum could give them another advantage in this game if the present trend keeps up. But the Knicks might be able to if they can slow down the game defensively, as they did in their last two victories.

Date Results Nov 23, 2025 Magic 133-121 Knicks Nov 13, 2025 Magic 124-107 Knicks Jan 07, 2025 Magic 103-94 Knicks Dec 28, 2024 Knicks 108-85 Magic Dec 16, 2024 Knicks 100-91 Magic

