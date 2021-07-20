Juventus set €40m asking price for Everton-linked Demiral

The Turkish centre-back's future is up in the air as the Bianconeri get their latest pre-season campaign underway

Juventus have set a €40 million (£35m/$47m) asking price for Everton-linked defender Merih Demiral, Goal can confirm.

The Bianconeri paid €18m (£16m/$21m) to bring Demiral to Turin from Sassuolo in 2019, but he has since been unable to earn a regular place in the starting XI.

The 21-year-old was restricted to just 15 Serie A outings for Juve last term, and it has been suggested that returning head coach Massimiliano Allegri will sanction his departure before the summer transfer window closes.

Juve's stance on Demiral

Demiral has just returned to the Allianz Stadium following his appearance at Euro 2020 with Turkey, and is set to sit down for talks over his future with Allegri in the coming days.

Goal can confirm that Juve officials have set the centre-back's valuation at €40m in case he is not in Allegri's plans for the new season.

The Italian manager will have the final say on Demiral, who still has three years left to run on his current contract with the Serie A giants.

Where could Demiral end up?

Everton are currently being touted as the most likely next destination for Demiral if Juventus do eventually decide to cash in on the Turkish defender, with new Toffees boss Rafael Benitez reportedly eager to bolster his options at the back.

However, Goal has learned that Roma and Atalanta are also weighing up respective moves for Demiral, but it remains to be seen whether any potential suitors will be willing to meet the Bianconeri's demands regarding a final fee.

Article continues below

Demiral's record at Juve

Demiral has only featured in 32 games across all competitions for Juve over the past two years, recording one goal and two assists.

The former Sassuolo star has also claimed a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana winners' medal at the Allianz Stadium, but finds himself behind the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in the squad pecking order.

Further reading