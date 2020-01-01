Mumbai City FC ease past Bengaluru FC with 2-0 win

The Islanders scored a goal in each halves to convincingly beat the Blues at home...

Mumbai City FC do the double over Bengaluru FC as they beat the Blues 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Modou Sougou (13') and Armine Chermiti (55') were on target for the Islanders as edged out Bengaluru convincingly at home.

The home side started with two changes - Raynier Fernandes dropped to the bench while Kevyn Serge served a suspension. Taking their places were Sourav Das and Diego Carlos. Bengaluru FC made no changes to the team that defeated Jamshedpur in Bengaluru.

Ashique Kuruniyan expertly rode three challenges and saw a shot deflected out. The resulting corner saw Khabra deliver a succinct ball to Sunil Chhetri, who failed to control well, looping his shot wide.

However, Bengaluru were to be left red-faced just moments later. Rowlin Borges' lofted through ball saw Moudou Sogou dart tacitly between Juanan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. India's number one did to the ball but was only successful in punching the ball straight into the opponent, who made it 1-0 for the hosts.

Harmanjot Khabra had a great chance to level the tie but fluffed his shot. At the other end, Diego Carlos' left-footed drive was palmed away single-handedly by Sandhu.

The match descended into an unruly brawl in the 40th minute on account of a rash and late challenge by Dimas on Rowllin. The two teams squared up with several members taking part in the fisticuff, but only the Spanish Midfielder earned a caution.

Subashish Bose had the ball in the net around the 44th minute, but his effort, off a well-crafted cross by Carlos was ruled out on account of the offside flag. A minute later, the away side's skipper had the ball in the net, yet Chhetri was adjudged to be offside in the buildup to the goal.

Bengaluru introduced Udanta Singh into the fray at the beginning of the second half and he registered the visitors' first attempt of the second 45, a tame, looping header over Amrinder from a Bengaluru corner.

Disaster struck again in the 54th minute for the ISL champions. Rowllin was in the act again launching yet another aerial ball into the Bengaluru box.

However, Harmanjot Khanra erred on his defensive positioning and instead of heading clear or to the keeper, he steered the ball into Chermiti's path. The Albanian forward lashed the ball past a hapless Gurpreet as Mumbai cushioned their lead.

A minute later, Mohammed Larbi smashed an effort from near point-blank range, which Gurpreet effectively saved.

The hosts had a wonderful chance to add a third in the 70th minute when Moudou Sougou curled in a low ball ahead of Bengaluru's defenders. Sadly, it was beyond stretching Chermiti too, Gurpreet scrambled to start play again.

Defensive lapses glared in the face of Cuadrat tonight, with another mixup between the covering defender and Sandhu nearly gifting a chance to the hosts. Luckily the keeper made a dash to slash away the ball.

Bengaluru, by far the second side in the tie, saw frustrations brim over with Chhetri going into the referee's book.

The away side nearly pulled one back with Udanta Singh's poor finishing touch letting him down right in front of Amrinder, from a low driven cross by his Captain.

The win moved the Mumbaikars to within two points of Odisha, while Bengaluru remained in 2nd place behind FC Goa.

