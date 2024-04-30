Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and the best seasons by English players abroad - ranked

Two of the Three Lions' best have been starring on the continent in 2023-24, but how do they match up to some of their compatriots from years gone by?

Jude Bellingham's campaign has been remarkable. No longer just a midfielder, the 20-year-old has instead developed into a world-class false nine, equal parts deadly goal-scorer and hard-working presser. At this stage, it would be little surprise to see him win the Ballon d'Or.

One of his main challengers for the Golden Ball, however, is his compatriot Harry Kane, who is nearing Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga single-season scoring record during his debut campaign at Bayern Munich. That won't be enough to bring the German title back to Bavaria, but Kane could still win this season's Champions League, though Bellingham and Real Madrid stand in his way at the semi-final stage.

When it comes to broadening their horizons and thriving abroad, Bellingham and Kane are in pretty rare company. English players, throughout history, tend to stay in their home country for the majority of their careers, while those who do travel seldom experience success.

Still, a select few have made their mark away from home, as GOAL takes a look at the best seasons from Englishmen abroad down the years...