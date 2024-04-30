Banning journalists, delusional boasts and dropping points every week: Erik ten Hag's Man Utd exit is proving anything but dignified

The Dutchman is leaving Old Trafford kicking and screaming at anyone who dares point out the obvious - it's not a good look for him

As manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is unlikely to have studied the words of past Liverpool coaches very much. But he would do well to listen to this piece of advice from Bill Shankly: “A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and make sure you are.”

Lately, Ten Hag has been focusing on the first part of the equation and not the latter. He seems to believe that United are doing just great. Just take his bizarre claim after the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday: "We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment," Ten Hag told BBC Match of the Day.

Ten Hag is right that United are thoroughly entertaining - for everyone else...