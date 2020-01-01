Hyderabad FC sack head coach Phil Brown

After a string of disastrous performances, Phil Brown has been finally relieved of his duties...

Hyderabad FC have decided to part ways with with head coach Phil Brown, Goal understands.

The Indian Super League (ISL) debutants have had a tumultuous season so far, managing to win only a single match in 12 appearances. Their 3-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC on Friday evening was the final nail on the coffin for Brown who has cut a frustrated figure on the touchline for most of the season.

Defensive issues have plagued the team this season and they have conceded a whopping 29 goals in just 12 matches. The team has zero cleansheets this season. It is no surprise that the team stands last in the points table with just five points from 12 games.

Injuries to key players throughout the season has not helped Brown's cause either. However, most of his players have underperformed and it is no surprise that the management have taken the decision to end Brown's reign.

Hyderabad have looked more like a collection of players rather than a team. Silly mistakes at the back have cost them dearly and after the loss to Chennaiyin the British coach admitted that the season has gone from 'bad to worse'.

"We have to stop making mistakes, doesn't matter who is making it, it is killing it. We have to pick ourselves up and go again, we seem to be doing that too often. I would not blame it on just the defence. We lost the game collectively. We have got to keep working hard. This season has gone from bad to worse," commented the coach.

Brown refused to comment on the development when Goal contacted him.