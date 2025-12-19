This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

This article was originally written for GOAL Germany by Janek Subke

The top match of the 15th Bundesliga match day will take place today at 12.30 pm ET and 5:30 pm BST. Bayer Leverkusen will be guests at RasenBallsport, Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

In this article, GOAL tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

Watch RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen live today

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
🇬🇧 UKSky Go UKNOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
🇦🇪 UAE Shahid
🇮🇳 India No broadcast

The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, 20 December.

Topics of the week: What was going on at RB Leipzig?

The Red Bulls seem to be running out of steam at the end of the year, with Leipzig suffering their third defeat of the season against Union Berlin. Will they manage to end the year on a positive note? Benjamin Henrichs has returned to team training after almost a year out (Achilles tendon rupture), and Romulo (tendon irritation), Bitshiabu (muscle injury) and Ridle Baku (ankle) were also back on the pitch. Willi Orban trained individually. The list of absentees at RB remains long: Amadou Haidara and Yan Diomande are missing due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Ouédraogo, Nusa, Gebel and Banzuzi are injured, and Kevin Kampl is absent for personal reasons.

There is also unrest surrounding Timo Werner: according to information from BILD, the top earner could sign for the San José Earthquakes in the MLS, although initial speculation was that there would be no winter transfer.

1. FC Union Berlin v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayer Leverkusen?

After winning the derby, the club will also have to release several players for the Africa Cup of Nations: Edmond Tapsoba, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Ibrahim Maza and Christian Kofane will not be available. Palacios is definitely out, and there are question marks over the availability of Vázquez and Schick. This is not the only reason why Leverkusen may well make another move in the transfer market.

Bayer 04 is also expected to exercise its buy-back option on a Bosnian talent from RB Salzburg.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

1
P. Gulacsi
22
D. Raum
23
C. Lukeba
19
K. Nedeljkovic
4
W. Orban
24
X. Schlager
14
C. Baumgartner
13
N. Seiwald
27
T. Gomis
11
C. Harder
9
J. Bakayoko
1
M. Flekken
44
J. Belocian
16
A. Tape-Kobrissa
8
R. Andrich
7
J. Hofmann
24
A. Garcia
23
N. Tella
13
Arthur
17
E. Ben Seghir
10
M. Tillman
18
A. Sarco

3-4-2-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Werner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hjulmand

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

RBL

Last 5 matches

B04

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

0