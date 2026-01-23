Serie A leaders Inter must shrug off midweek Champions League disappointment when they welcome strugglers Pisa to San Siro.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Pisa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Inter vs Pisa kick-off time

Inter vsPisa kicks off on 23 Jan 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Relegation-threatened Pisa are winless in 10 Serie A matches, and now they must stand up to the daunting challenge of a match with leaders Inter at San Siro. Although Inter is well-placed in the Serie A title race, they have lost three European encounters on the bounce, which places their automatic qualification hopes for the Champions League round of 16 in jeopardy. Christian Chivu's side is also just three points above rivals Milan in the race for the Scudetto. However, the Nerazzurri are still unbeaten in nine league encounters and have won eight matches in that sequence. Pisa are without a clean sheet in their last 10, so their chances of a result at fortress San Siro look bleak.

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Inter playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and marauding right-back Denzel Dumfries are still long-term absentees.

Daniel Denoon, Mateus Lusuardi, Calvin Stengs and Juan Cuadrado are all doubtful for Pisa. Isak Vural and Raul Albiol are definitely out.

Inter have kept 11 clean sheets in Serie A this term, the most of any team.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

