Borussia Dortmund will look to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a home win against an in-form Mainz side that won't be easy to break down.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 will kick off on 13 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT and 14:30 EST.

Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund aim to secure their third straight Bundesliga victory after wins over Heidenheim and Wolfsburg, keeping their title challenge firmly on track.

Currently second, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, a home win against Mainz would intensify the pressure on the Bavarians.

Getty Images

However, Dortmund face an in-form Mainz side currently on a three-match unbeaten run with three straight wins.

The 05ers sit two points clear of the relegation zone, and a victory at Signal Iduna Park would give Urs Fischer's team valuable breathing room away from the bottom three.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund will be without Nico Schlotterbeck due to suspension, while Emre Can and Filippo Mane remain sidelined through injury.

On the other hand, Robin Zentner, Anthony Caci and Maxim Dal, Lennard Maloney, and Benedict Hollerbach are on Mainz's injury list, but there are no suspension worries.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Mainz, securing back-to-back victories.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

NordVPN

