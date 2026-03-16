The FIFA World Cup has reached almost every corner of the globe, from Europe to South America, Asia and Africa. Billions of fans tune in every four years to watch their nations compete for the biggest prize in football, with only a fraction of the world's population having witnessed their team lift the 18-karat gold trophy at the end of it. The USA, Canada and Mexico will all host matches in the 2026 edition of the World Cup, the first time three nations will share the honour of welcoming the rest of the planet into their borders for the event.

But how many other countries have hosted the World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1930? GOAL takes a look back at who has been selected over the last century, and how many of them have had the privilege of hosting the competition on more than one occasion.

How many countries have hosted the FIFA World Cup?

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Since the tournament kicked off in 1930, 18 different countries have hosted the World Cup, with five having hosted it more than once. The very first edition was held in Uruguay, with the host nation actually going on to win the World Cup in front of their home crowd. They have been joined by several other South American countries in hosting the event, including Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

Eleven of the 22 tournaments have been hosted in Europe. Italy, France, Switzerland, Sweden, England, Germany, Spain and Russia have all previously been chosen, with the latter hosting in 2018, before their ban from international football. Before that, Germany were last European nation to organise the event, back in 2006.

South Africa remains the only African country to ever host a World Cup. The 2010 tournament lives fondly in the memories of many fans due to the immaculate party atmosphere throughout the tournament. Morocco are set to co-host the 2030 competition, but there are increasing calls for a solo African host in the near future.

The United States and Mexico also make the list, with the pair joining forces with Canada this summer to accommodate the biggest World Cup ever, featuring the new and expanded format of 48 teams, an increase from the usual 32.

Japan, South Korea and Qatar make up the Asian contingent to host the tournament, with Saudi Arabia set to join them in 2034.

Tournament Host(s) 1930 Uruguay 1934 Italy 1938 France 1950 Brazil 1954 Switzerland 1958 Sweden 1962 Chile 1966 England 1970 Mexico 1974 West Germany 1978 Argentina 1982 Spain 1986 Mexico 1990 Italy 1994 United States 1998 France 2002 Japan/South Korea 2006 Germany 2010 South Africa 2014 Brazil 2018 Russia 2022 Qatar 2026 Canada/Mexico/United States 2030 Morocco/Portugal/Spain* 2034 Saudi Arabia

*Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will also host 'anniversary matches'

Countries that have hosted the World Cup more than once

Five countries have hosted the World Cup more than once. Mexico were the first to be given a second opportunity to host twice, in 1970 and 16 years later, in 1986. With the North American side co-hosting in 2026, they will make history by becoming the first country to host three World Cup tournaments.

Three European nations make the list. Italy organised the second edition of the event in 1934, and did so again in 1990. France followed suit in 1938 and 1998, while Germany are also a two-time host, albeit their initial event was played under the West Germany name, before the nation unified and hosted again in 2006.

Brazil are the only South American nation to earn the right to host two tournaments. They first welcomed the world in 1950, before doing so again in 2014.

Do host nations have an advantage at the World Cup?

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Home advantage has been cited as a reason for several successes at the World Cup. Across 22 tournaments, six host nations have walked away with the trophy. As mentioned, Uruguay were the first in the inaugural tournament in 1930, with Italy replicating that achievement at their own home event four years later.

Six tournaments passed before that feat happened again, this time the famous England side of 1966 lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in front of their own fans at Wembley. Eight years later, the trophy returned to Europe with West Germany, who defeated the Netherlands in front of 78,000 people in Munich.

Argentina then beat the same opponents four years later in 1978, and a further 20 years down the line, France tasted success at their home tournament, beating Brazil at Stade de France.

Teams playing with home advantage have several benefits across a World Cup tournament. Players are in familiar conditions, either playing their club football at home or having already stepped out at one or more of the host stadiums. That comes with arenas packed full of passionate fans, with most of them likely rooting for the host nation, due to the ease of access to each game. Reduced travel demands also play their part. Not having to fly half-way around the world or prepare for certain climates may look like slim benefits, but they can make a big difference in high-stakes games.

More often than not, host nations usually make a deep run into the latter stages of a World Cup. Across all 22 editions of the tournament, only three hosts have exited in the group stages. Several countries have finished as runners-up, with the most common exit at one of the earlier knockout rounds.

World Cup Hosts Host's performance 1930 Uruguay Winners 1934 Italy Winners 1938 France Quarter-finals 1950 Brazil Runners-up 1954 Switzerland Quarter-finals 1958 Sweden Runners-up 1962 Chile Third place 1966 England Winners 1970 Mexico Quarter-finals 1974 West Germany Winners 1978 Argentina Winners 1982 Spain Second group stage 1986 Mexico Quarter-finals 1990 Italy Third place 1994 United States Round of 16 1998 France Winners 2002 Japan/South Korea Round of 16/Fourth place 2006 Germany Third Place 2010 South Africa Group Stage 2014 Brazil Fourth place 2018 Russia Quarter-finals 2022 Qatar Group Stage

How are World Cup host nations selected?

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FIFA requires every World Cup host nation to follow certain criteria, and they select through a formal bidding and voting process. Detailed proposals are submitted by every bidding nation, outlining their stadium infrastructure, transport and accommodation capacity, financial guarantees, and security plans.

From there, FIFA holds a vote among its member associations. Since 2016, the final decision has been in the hands of the FIFA Congress, where representatives from all member nations vote on a host. In recent years, the process has become more complicated and competitive, with the tournament expanding to include 48 nations. The process now often includes selecting multiple hosts, including this summer's event in the USA, Canada and Mexico.