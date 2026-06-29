England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

England vs DR Congo: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

England vs DR Congo will kick-off on 1 July 2026 at 16:00 GMT and 12:00 EST.

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England meets DR Congo in a historic knockout clash

Thomas Tuchel’s England enter the Round of 32 at the Atlanta Stadium looking to carry the momentum of a successful group stage into the knockout phase. They face a resilient DR Congo side that has reached the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history, transforming themselves into a highly disciplined unit under manager Sébastien Desabre

How the Three Lions and the Leopards got here

England enjoyed a serene passage to the last 32, topping Group L with seven points. The Three Lions picked up wins over Croatia and Panama before playing out a tactical draw against Ghana. The group stage wrapped up on a high note with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane answering key questions in front of goal to cement top spot.

DR Congo's route to their historic first knockout appearance has highlighted their transformation into one of Africa's most formidable tournament sides. Competing in a rugged Group K, the Leopards claimed the highest-ranked third-place spot with four points. They opened their account with a memorable 1-1 draw against Portugal and, despite a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia, bounced back emphatically with a 3-1 thumping of Uzbekistan to seal their qualification.

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Defensive tactical shifts could shape the tie

Tactical flexibility will be at the forefront of this clash. Sébastien Desabre has built his team on a bedrock of defensive stability, securing 29 clean sheets in 57 matches during his tenure. While he has historically favored a back four, Desabre has deployed a rigid back-five defensive block at this tournament to frustrate heavyweight European nations like Portugal.

They will revert to their disciplined low block to limit space for England's creative hubs, look to absorb sustained pressure, and strike clinically on the counter-attack. England will need to be sharp in possession tracking, as any loose balls in transition will be quickly picked up by a direct Congolese front line.

Lethal counter-attacking weapons to test the favourites

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DR Congo's offensive transition relies heavily on the devastating link-up play between Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu. Wissa, playing with a major point to prove following his debut campaign at Newcastle, has been in lethal form, netting three of Congo's four group-stage goals.

They are supported by a powerful, hardworking midfield featuring Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, who provides athletic, progressive ball-carrying, alongside Lille's highly rated Ngal'ayel Mukau. This dual threat of central engine mobility and front-line pace will test the recovery speeds of England's retreating full-backs.

Stable defensive spines

England boasts immense defensive cohesion under Tuchel, though fitness doubts linger around Chelsea's Reece James and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah following recent ankle concerns. The Three Lions will lean on the established central partnership of John Stones and Marc Guéhi to orchestrate play from deep and protect Jordan Pickford's clean-sheet ambitions.

DR Congo counters with an incredibly settled, high-level backline. Captain Chancel Mbemba anchors the heart of the defence, flanked by Premier League and European pedigree in West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe, and Lens's Arthur Masuaku. This unit has proven it rarely loses by more than a single goal when at full strength, meaning England face a long, methodical afternoon trying to break them down.

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England 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

DR Congo 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo, Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika, Gedoon Kalulu, Steve Kapuadi, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda, Brian Cipenga, Meshack Elia, Gael Kakuta, Edo Kayembe, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Noah Sadiki, Aaron Tshibola

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed injury or suspension list published in the official data ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates are expected closer to kick-off. The main fitness concern centres on the right-back position, with Jarrell Quansah's availability uncertain after he was forced off during the Panama match. On a more positive note, Declan Rice is expected to return to the starting lineup after sitting out that game to manage a calf problem.

For DR Congo, Sebastien Desabre has also not yet confirmed his lineup or flagged any injuries or suspensions through official channels. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five fixtures and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Panama in the World Cup group stage, and they also beat Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.

DR Congo's recent record is more mixed. They won their final group game 3-1 against Uzbekistan, which proved decisive in securing their qualification. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Portugal and lost 1-0 to Colombia. In two pre-tournament friendlies, they drew 0-0 with Denmark and lost 2-1 to Chile. Across five matches, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four, with their win-draw-loss record reading two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament, but no historical match records are confirmed here.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo advanced from Group K in third place.