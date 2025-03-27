Cristiano Ronaldo in Fatal Fury: Everything you need to know about CR7 in 'City of the Wolves' video game, including special moves, release date & more

Everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo in the new Fatal Fury game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of many talents and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now crossing over into the realm of martial arts - virtually, at least.

The iconic former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will feature as a character in the fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which is set to launch in 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Portugal legend's involvement in the video game, which will be available to play on PlayStation and Xbox.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 17 playable characters in the base roster of Fatal Fury: CotW. Ronaldo's profile explains that he "uses his time off to visit South Town to hone his new football skills", declaring that the techniques he has developed as a footballer "make him an unstoppable force, even to seasoned fighters."

Patriotically bedecked in the colours of the Portugal national team and sporting the number seven on his shirt, Ronaldo uses the ball along with his powerful physique to his advantage when fighting.

Ronaldo isn't the only new character in the Fatal Fury game - he'll be joined by legendary Street Fighter characters Chun Lee and Ken Masters, among others.

The Cristiano Ronaldo character is voiced by Juan Felipe Sierra.

What are Cristiano Ronaldo's special moves in Fatal Fury?

Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of performing a number of special moves, including the Echo Shot, Field Dominator and the Slide Tackle.

Here is a selection of special moves Ronaldo can perform in Fatal Fury.

Special move Arcade style Smart style Echo Shot ↓, → + kick button N + special move Field Dominator ↓, ← + kick button ← + special move Rising C Cross →, ↓, → + punch button → + special move Deep-rooted step ↓, ← + punch button ↓ + special move Slide tackle [Deep-rooted step] + light kick [Deep-rooted step] + kick Ironclad Shoulder [Deep-rooted step] + heavy punch [Deep-rooted step] + special move

See the full list of Commands for Cristiano Ronaldo here

What is the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves release date?

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set for release on April 24, 2025.

It will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as well as PC via Steam.

This is the first Fatal Fury release in 26 years, following on from the 1999 title Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves.

What is Fatal Fury?

Fatal Fury is a video game series of fighting games developed by SNK that was first launched in 1991 as an arcade game and later on the Super NES and Sega Genesis.

Set in the fictional town of South Town (which is believed to be loosely based on Miami), the game follows the Bogard brothers, Terry and Andy, who, along with their friend Joe Higashi, come up against foes such as Geese Howard and Billy Kane.

