Everything you need to know about the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2

On Thursday 16th January, Nintendo Co., Ltd. announced that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the "Nintendo Switch 2", will be released in 2025.

We've gathered all the information from various media reports and other sources to provide the most up-to-date details on the Switch 2, which is due to be announced on 2 April. Alongside all the known facts, we've also made our own predictions about the price, release date, and console specifications.