How to watch today's Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea will seek to book their third straight win in all competitions when they take on Aston Villa in Sunday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Having last picked up a 2-1 league win over Leicester City, the Blues would also look to strengthen their hold in the Premier League top-four. Whereas Villa will look to arrest a winless run of seven games in all competitions. Unai Emery's men were last involved 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the English top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia should be back for the weekend clash after being left out for the midweek Conference League game.

Omari Kellyman and Reece James are sidelined through injury, while Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto are doubts.

Aston Villa team news

Benched for the Champions League outing against Juventus, Ezri Konsa will return to the XI at Diego Carlos' cost, to partner Pau Torres at the heart of defense.

Emery could deploy Matty Cash at right-back once again, while Jhon Duran remains as the second option to Ollie Watkins in attack.

