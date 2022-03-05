Chelsea fans chant 'Roman Abramovich' during minute of applause at Burnley showing solidarity for Ukraine

Chelsea supporters interrupted a minute of applause in support of the people of Ukraine before their game against Burnley by chanting for their departing owner, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich is actively looking to sell Chelsea following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, ending a hugely successful spell for the Blues during his time in charge.

Blues fans showed their loyalty to Abramovich, however they did so by disrupting a show of solidarity by the millions of people in Ukraine whose lives have been ripped apart by the military invasion.

More follows.