Former Chelsea defender John Terry has hit back at criticism from Labour MP Chris Bryant after he posted a celebratory image of Roman Abramovich on social media.

The Member of Parliament for Rhondda had taken issue with Terry's decision to publish a picture of the ex-Blues captain alongside Abramovich, praising the Russian's tenure at Stamford Bridge amid his plans to sell the club.

And the Chelsea legend has now responded with a less-than-complimentary message for Bryant.

What did Bryant say originally?

Responding to an image that Terry posted on social media, heralding Abramovich as "The Best", Bryant wrote: "This is appalling."

He would follow-up six minutes later with a further response that read: "I think, John Terry, you should take this down ASAP. The people of Ukraine are being bombed, shelled and murdered while you celebrate Abramovich."

What has Terry said in response to Bryant?

Replying to a supporter's message on Twitter that thanked Abramovich and questioned Bryant's reasoning for attacking Terry, the 41-year-old wrote: "100% mate. The same MP that claimed fortunes in expenses of the taxpayers money. Also the same MP who voted that we invade Iraq."

100% mate 💙

What's the latest on the Chelsea ownership situation?

Abramovich has been Chelsea's owner since 2003, although he has now confirmed that he is selling the club.

The Russian is said to have set an asking price of £2.6 billion ($3.5bn) for the club, and has asked that all interested parties make a bid by mid-March.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak and even UFC star Conor McGregor have publicly expressed an interest in purchasing the Premier League side, although a US-Swiss consortium headed up by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are seen as the early favourites.

