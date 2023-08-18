Chelsea complete £58m Romeo Lavia transfer from Southampton as they hand him seven-year contract & No.45 shirt

Chelsea have announced the signing of Romeo Lavia, with the Blues having completed a £58 million ($74m) move to sign the midfielder from Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian midfielder signed a seven-year contract with the London outfit after the Saints accepted an offer of £53m ($68m) plus £5m ($6m) add-ons. He is set to wear the No. 45 jersey in the 2023-24 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia is a product of Anderlecht where he spent eight years before joining Manchester City at the age of 16. However, he made just one senior appearance for the Sky Blues before he was sold to Southampton. Although the Saints got relegated, the player was a bright spark in midfield which caught the attention of Chelsea and Liverpool. But Lavia rejected the Reds in favour of Chelsea as he felt that he was being treated as a backup option.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started. I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together," he said after completing the move.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Lavia will hope to make his Chelsea debut against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.