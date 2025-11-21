How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers is set to take place NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers had a better offensive profile going into this game, averaging 119.9 points per game as opposed to the Pacers' 110.1. In contrast, Indiana averages 46.3 rebounds per game compared to the Cavaliers' 43.6.

The Pacers average 23.5 assists per game, compared to 27 for Cleveland. The Pacers record 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game, while the Cavaliers record 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers will meet in an electrifying NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 82.8% from the free-throw line and 50.7% from the field while scoring 30.2 points every game.

Evan Mobley averages 8.6 rebounds per game, comprising 6.1 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter is shooting 44.2% from the field and averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jaylon Tyson Illness Out SF, Max Strus Foot injury Out

Indiana Pacers team news

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring an incredible 27.8 points every game, shooting 51.7% from the field, and pulling down 7.3 rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard averages 2.9 turnovers over 29.3 minutes while scoring 6.3 assists each game.

Pascal Siakam scores 24.7 points, grabs 6.9 rebounds, and dishes out 4.9 assists every game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Quenton Jackson Hamstring injury Out PF, Obi Toppin Foot injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Pacers have dominated the Cavaliers in their previous five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them and maintaining a steady tempo of scoring. Indiana's recent victories, such as 114-105 and 129-109 in the middle of May, demonstrate their capacity to win games with effective offense and potent action in the fourth quarter.

However, the Cavaliers demonstrated that they are capable of retaliating with a resounding 126-104 victory, demonstrating that they can match Indiana's scoring power when their stars shine. The Pacers' 120-119 victory is an example of a close game that shows how evenly matched these teams can be when both offenses work.

All things considered, another close game is probably in store, although the Pacers' recent success raises the possibility that they will have a small psychological and momentum advantage.

Date Results May 14, 2025 Pacers 114-105 Cavaliers May 12, 2025 Pacers 129-109 Cavaliers May 10, 2025 Cavaliers 126-104 Pacers May 07, 2025 Pacers 120-119 Cavaliers May 05, 2025 Pacers 121-112 Cavaliers

