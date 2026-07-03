Canada's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 16 match vs Morocco, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

It's been a momentous FIFA World Cup 2026 for Canada and they aren't done yet. Following on from their first ever World Cup win, a storming 6-0 win over Qatar, and reaching the tournament knockouts for the first time, they are now looking to go as deep as possible.

The Canucks may have slipped up in their final group game vs Switzerland, but they still finished in the runners-up spot to set-up a Round of 32 clash with South Africa in Los Angeles. In a hard fought encounter, it was the skipper, Stephen Eustáquio, who led from the front, firing home in injury time to send the Canadian fans delirious.

Although Canada aren't scheduled to play on home soil again during the tournament, they can expect a fervent following wherever they take to the pitch. Next up for Jesse Marsch's men, it's Morocco in Houston on Saturday (July 4), with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Canada between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

Canada World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Friday, June 12 Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (3pm EDT) BMO Field, Toronto 1-1 Thursday, June 18 Canada vs Qatar (3pm PDT) BC Place, Vancouver Canada won 6-0 Wednesday, June 24 Canada vs Switzerland (12pm PDT) AT&T Stadium, Arlington Switzerland won 2-1 Sunday, June 28 South Africa vs Canada (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Canada won 1-0 Saturday, July 4 Canada vs Morocco (12pm CDT) NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets

Canada's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Canada finished runners-up in Group B, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

After beating South Africa in the Round of 32, Canada will now face Morocco in Houston in the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions are keen to prove that reaching the semi-finals in Qatar was no fluke.

Following the Round of 16, it's either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals, Spain/Portugal/USA/Belgium in the semi-finals and maybe Brazil/Mexico/England/Argentina in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 4 (12pm CDT) Round of 16 NRG Stadium, Houston Canada vs Morocco Tickets July 9 (4pm ET) Quarter-Finals Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Match 97: vs France or Paraguay Tickets July 14 (2pm CDT) Semi-Finals AT&T Stadium, Arlington Match 101: vs Spain/Portugal/USA/Belgium Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 101 Tickets

Group B - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Switzerland 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 Qualified 2nd Canada 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 Qualified 3rd Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 Qualified 4th Qatar 3 0 1 2 2 10 -8 1 Eliminated

How to buy Canada World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Canada World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Canada World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Canada at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau Orlando City SC

Dayne St. Clair Inter Miami CF

Owen Goodman Crystal Palace Defenders Alphonso Davies (captain) Bayern Munich

Alistair Johnston Celtic

Moïse Bombito OGC Nice

Derek Cornelius Rangers / Marseille

Richie Laryea Toronto FC

Luc de Fougerolles F.C.V. Dender E.H. / Fulham

Alfie Jones Middlesbrough

Niko Sigur HNK Hajduk Split

Joel Waterman Chicago Fire FC Midfielders Stephen Eustáquio FC Porto

Ismaël Koné Olympique de Marseille / Sassuolo

Tajon Buchanan Villarreal CF

Jonathan Osorio Toronto FC

Mathieu Choinière Los Angeles FC

Ali Ahmed Norwich City F.C.

Nathan Saliba R.S.C. Anderlecht

Liam Millar Hull City A.F.C.

Jacob Shaffelburg Los Angeles FC / Toronto

Jayden Nelson Austin FC Forwards Jonathan David Juventus FC

Cyle Larin Southampton F.C. / Mallorca

Tani Oluwaseyi Villarreal CF

Promise David Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Shop: Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Canada’s 2026 World Cup kits deliver identity, ambition and standout design

Nike has delivered a bespoke look for the co-host nation. After missing out on a unique design in 2022, this time around, the CanMNT head into a home World Cup with a bold “Full Tilt” identity, blending heritage, innovation, and unmistakable national symbolism.



Canada’s 2026 home kit stays true to tradition but elevates it with a modern, statement design. The shirt is predominantly red, with a striking split-tone maple leaf graphic across the front, a clear nod to the country’s most iconic symbol.

Nike has centred the maple leaf as the defining feature, representing unity and forward momentum, while subtle performance detailing draws inspiration from Canadian outdoor apparel. Black piping and refined trim elements add contrast, while the overall construction uses Nike’s latest Aero-FIT technology to improve airflow and comfort on the pitch.

The result is a kit that feels both classic and assertive - designed to stand out on home soil.

How to watch Canada matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.







