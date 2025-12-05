This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoBournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Pranav Venkatesh

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Winless in five games, Bournemouth is aiming to buck the trend against a disjointed Chelsea side.

Shocking is one word that could describe how the 14th matchday of the Premier League went for Chelsea and Bournemouth before their meeting this weekend. Bournemouth slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton as Chelsea were stunned by Leeds United.

Andoni Iraola was on top of the world as his side picked 18 points out of the opening nine games. His Bournemouth side ended October on a high after beating Nottingham Forest comfortably. Fast forward to December 5th, his side has picked up only two points after losing three and drawing two games. There were thumping defeats, narrow losses and shocking losses during that run. Bournemouth became easy to play against as they became a turnover machine with games running from end to end frequently. They slipped to the bottom half of the table from second spot. Iraola goes up against Chelsea and Manchester United back-to-back and needs a win immediately to ease some pressure.   

Chelsea can go from hero to zero in just 90 minutes. The Blues played outstanding football despite being a man down last weekend. They took the lead, and even after giving it up, they looked likely to get the win against league leaders Arsenal. After earning a strong point, they crumbled against Leeds midweek. The Blues were disastrous in defence as the Whites feasted on them. Fatigue might also be a concern for the Blues as they triumphed against Barcelona recently, too. Enzo Maresca will be hopeful that it was a one-off and his side can turn up against the tricky Cherries and get much-needed 3 points. Only three points separate the 4th place from the 10th. An upset might completely change how their position looks by the end of the week.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

There will be no telecast in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. The fans in the US can enjoy the game on NBCSN and live stream it on Peacock.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online worldwide

Here is how you can find out how to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Key Matchups

Alex Scott vs Cole Palmer: After missing 14 games due to multiple injuries, Palmer returned to the relief of Chelsea's faithful. He is expected to hit the ground running as he meets Scott in his path. The young midfielder impressed despite the results for his side.

Antoine Semenyo vs Reece James: After a fantastic start to the season, Semenyo has gone six games without a goal or assist in the Premier League. His task will be even harder on Saturday as he faces a well-rested James on his left flank. The Chelsea skipper has been brilliant so far this season.

Marcos Senesi vs Joao Pedro: Bournemouth missed Senesi against Everton as he served a yellow-card-enforced suspension. He will gladly take the chance to defend the Brazilian striker, looking to run in behind and score for his side.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction

The Cherries have a solid record at home, and the Blues have a wonderful away record. Something has to give when these sides take on each other. With plenty of attacking threats and defensive vulnerabilities on show, another draw is pretty much possible.

GOAL'S Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium will host the clash at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET on Saturday, December 6th.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
D. Petrovic
18
B. Diakite
3
A. Truffert
15
A. Smith
5
M. Senesi
8
A. Scott
7
D. Brooks
19
J. Kluivert
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
9
Evanilson
1
R. Sanchez
29
W. Fofana
23
T. Chalobah
3
M. Cucurella
27
M. Gusto
24
R. James
10
C. Palmer
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
49
A. Garnacho
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Sunderland v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Iraola has a one-in and one-out policy on suspensions. He is able to use the services of Senesi and David Brooks this weekend, but Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams are suspended. Iraola blamed his midfield's lack of energy for his side's poor performances. They have to dig even deeper now to fetch a decent outing against Chelsea.

Predicted Lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Chelsea team news

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Palmer's return to action was the only positive from midweek for Chelsea. He will slot right into the number 10 role as Joao Pedro moves into the number 9 position, which means Liam Delap drops to the bench. The wing pairing of 'GarNeto' might return to the fold after impressing midweek. After being unused midweek, James will slot into the lineup too. Given Tosin's horror showing, Maresca will be glad to welcome one of Wesley Fofana or Josh Acheampong into the playing XI

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

CHE

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

In an absolute Premier League winter classic, these sides traded four goals to share a point. Palmer gave Chelsea an early lead at Stamford Bridge in the first half. It was the Semenyo show later as he won a penalty that was dispatched and later scored a goal to complete the comeback. The Cherries thought they were home and safe, but they conceded a late free kick in the 95th minute. James stepped up and absolutely smashed a beautiful free-kick in off the crossbar to level the game.

Standings

0