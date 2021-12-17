Afcon 2021: Blow for Zimbabwe as injury rules out Aston Villa's Nakamba

Aston Villa have confirmed Marvelous Nakamba will not be available to play for Zimbabwe at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nakamba underwent surgery this week after he was replaced in the Lions' 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday.

He is now expected to be out of action for at least 3 to 4 weeks which rules him out of the busy festive period for Aston Villa and the continental showpiece that starts in Cameroon in January.

Nakamba who moved to Villa Park from Club Brugge in 2019, has played in 12 Premier League games this season.

“He’s had successful surgery,” Gerrard told the club's website. “The surgeon is really happy with his operation and how it’s gone and now he’ll start his recovery process and recovery plan.

“He’s going to be missing for somewhere in the region of 12 weeks if it is a fantastic rehab or it could be up to 16 weeks.

“It will be somewhere in the middle of 12-16 weeks.”

Nakamba was in impressive form for Aston Villa last month and he was named the club's Player of the Month for November.

His absence comes as blow for Zimbabwe who have been pitched in Group B with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

Norman Mapeza's side will begin their quest for their maiden Afcon title against Senegal on January 10.