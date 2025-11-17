How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the LA Clippers to open the pivotal NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The 76ers dominate the glass with 44.1 rebounds to LA's 41.1, and they score 119.3 points per game compared to the Clippers' 112.

The Clippers average 8.9 steals per game compared to the Sixers' 7.1, while Philadelphia averages 25.7 assists per game. The Clippers' 5.5 blocks per game are marginally inferior to the Sixers' 6.7.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA game on November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers live on:

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey is shooting 45.4% from the field and 88.4% from the free-throw line while scoring an outstanding 32.0 points every game.

Andre Drummond has been averaging 8.8 rebounds per game, consisting of 5.8 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paul George Knee injury Day-to-Day C, Adem Bona Ankle injury Out

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is scoring 26.0 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

Ivica Zubac averages 10.6 rebounds per game, comprising 7.4 defensively and 3.2 offensively.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Kawhi Leonard Injury Management Day-to-Day SG, Bradley Beal Hip injury Out for Season

Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers head-to-head record

Los Angeles has won the last three meetings between the 76ers and the Clippers, including decisive wins of 125-99 on November 25, 2024, and 110-98 on November 7, 2024, indicating a modest shift in momentum. The Clippers appear to have mastered the art of controlling tempo and limiting Philadelphia's scoring spurts based on those convincing victories.

However, there have also been close games in the past, including the Clippers' 108-107 victory in March 2024, demonstrating that the 76ers can push them when their offense is playing well. Before that period, Philadelphia won back-to-back games, 121-107 on March 25, 2024, and 120-110 in January 2023.

According to this pattern, the 76ers may still swing the game if they establish a rhythm early on, even if the Clippers may begin with assurance and defensive dominance.

Date Results Nov 25, 2024 Clippers 125-99 76ers Nov 07, 2024 Clippers 110-98 76ers Mar 28, 2024 Clippers 108-107 76ers Mar 25, 2024 76ers 121-107 Clippers Jan 18, 2023 76ers 120-110 Clippers

