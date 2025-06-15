Major League Soccer
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
M. Suleymanov 8'S. Munoz 90' + 1'
P. Musa 11'L. Acosta 59' (pen), 82'B. Kamungo 69'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-4)

Sporting Kansas City vs FC DallasResults & stats,