LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Major League Soccer
3 - 5
FT
J. Martinez
30'
C. Arango
42'
,
90' + 4' (pen)
L. Ndenbe
18'
D. Salloi
20'
,
73'
M. Garcia
24'
E. Thommy
85'
(HT 2-3) (FT 3-5)
San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments