LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Major League Soccer
4 - 4
FT
J. Rodriguez
39'
F. Mora
57'
,
64'
Evander Ferreira
90' + 9'
S. Becher
10'
E. Loewen
36' (pen)
C. Teuchert
45' + 2'
N. Thorisson
58'
(HT 1-3) (FT 4-4)
Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments