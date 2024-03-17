Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Dejan Joveljic 3'Joseph Paintsil 51'Maya Yoshida 90' + 5'
Tomas Ostrak 27'Joakim Nilsson 60'John McCarthy 88' (og)
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CityResults & stats,