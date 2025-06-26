Major League Soccer
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
P. Musa 30'S. Moore 68'
C. Arango 50'J. Martinez 57'B. Leroux 76'M. Kaye 90' + 9'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-4)

FC Dallas vs San Jose EarthquakesResults & stats,