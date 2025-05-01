FC St. Pauli 1910 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso's wanted list! Real Madrid told the TWO players the former midfielder wants to sign if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti as manager

Xabi Alonso has reportedly drawn up a two-man shortlist of players he wants to sign at Real Madrid if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

  • Alonso likely to succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid
  • Spaniard wants two key players at the Bernabeu
  • Real Madrid are already monitoring both prospects
