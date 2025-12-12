'Why is he in charge?!' - Wolves in dissaray as unpopular chairman Jeff Shi admits he's 'not an expert' with club hurtling towards Premier League relegation

Shi acknowledged the scale of the upheaval, admitting to the BBC: "I am not an expert. Maybe we sold too many players in one window. You can see the squad and compare it to last season, maybe we changed 40 or 50% of the key players. It's a task to rebuild a team but the Premier League is very tough. If you can't control the tempo and need a longer time to rebuild the team the games will punish you."

Protests gathered momentum on Monday night as several supporters’ groups organised a boycott of the opening 15 minutes of the 4-1 home defeat to Manchester United. Their message was clear: that Fosun’s stewardship has steered Wolves into a state of "managed decline". The dismantling of the team that achieved continental highs continues to haunt supporters. Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Pedro Neto have all departed without adequate replacements.

Shi, who has long been targeted by fan frustration, said: "It's a very natural feeling from the fans. Five or six years ago we were at some heights, the semi-final of the FA Cup and quarter-final in Europe. When you have reached those heights fans don't want to let it go. I feel it myself. When you lose something like that it's a tough blow - for this I have empathy. I'm not only a fan, I'm the CEO and chairman in the club. I have to think about how to judge the last decade in a more factual way and think about the next 10 years."