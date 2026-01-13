Why Bayern Munich expect Harry Kane stay despite ‘no new talks’ - with prolific England international striker seeing contract extension mooted amid transfer rumours

If an extension were to be agreed before that tournament, then the exit gossip would disappear. Kane recently told supporters when visiting a Bayern fan club and being asked if he would be open to staying on at Bayern: “100 per cent possible.”

Power brokers at the Allianz consider that to be an open door for them to walk through, with further discussions being planned. An update on Kane’s situation has been delivered by Christian Falk for Sport Bild.

He has said: “It is true, Bayern Munich are increasingly confident that Harry Kane will sign a contract extension. There were no new talks during the winter break. Although I do have to say that Kane was also at the fan club and said he was feeling very confident at Bayern Munich. There are no ideas about making a change. I talked with him after the Salzburg match and asked if there was any fresh news about his contract talks. He said no and reiterated what he said at the fan club. He’s very happy at Bayern Munich.

“We know that the club wants to extend the contract, but there’s no hurry. Kane still has his contract clause until the end of January but he doesn’t want to take it. So, Bayern want to wait until the clause runs out before the next talks. Kane would be happy to wait until even after the World Cup. No changes!”

