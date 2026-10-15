When ‘sensational’ Jude Bellingham could become England’s GOAT as ex-Real Madrid & Three Lions star Michael Owen agrees with Roy Keane’s assessment

Bellingham is already a global superstar, with his first steps down that path being taken when breaking into Birmingham City’s first team at 16 years of age. The Blues retired his No.22 shirt when sanctioning a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Three seasons in Germany saw impressive stock continue to rise, leading to Real Madrid parting with a nine-figure transfer fee during the summer of 2023. La Liga and Champions League glory was savoured during his debut campaign as a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ballon d’Or talk first emerged at that point, with Bellingham - given his boundless energy and keen eye for goal - considered to boast all of the attributes required to be recognised as the best player on the planet.