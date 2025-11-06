Instagram (@kairooney.10)
Wayne Rooney's son Kai nearing Man Utd return after 'life can't get worse' admission following foot injury
Another Rooney to lead the line for Man Utd?
Kai celebrated turning 16 on November 2, but has spent several weeks stuck on the sidelines unable to do what he loves most. The highly-rated teenager is held in high regard at Old Trafford, with there every chance that he will follow in the illustrious footsteps of his famous father.
Wayne remains United’s all-time leading scorer, having registered 253 goals for the Red Devils, but could see his eldest son begin to chase down that record at some point in the not too distant future.
Has Kai Rooney recovered from injury?
Kai has been stepping up the age groups in United’s youth ranks, earning a call-up to their U19 side prior to being laid low with an untimely knock. He has already savoured success in tournaments around Europe, with trophy wins being added to his CV.
It was, however, revealed in September 2025 that a blow to his right foot had been suffered - leaving Rooney sporting a protective boot. He posted an image on social media alongside the caption: “Life can’t get worse.”
More pictures from behind the scenes have now been shared, with Kai revealing how close he is to earning a recall at United. He is back on the grass, with boots being laced up again as he works on rebuilding match fitness and sharpness.
Man Utd urged to appoint Rooney as a coach
The Rooneys have been lapping up some sunshine of late, with Kai joining dad Wayne on a trip to Dubai. The ex-England captain was in the Middle East during the October half-term break as he continues to deliver coaching sessions in that region with Football Escapes. He was joined on this occasion at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel by former Nottingham Forest and Tottenham defender Michael Dawson.
Having enjoyed a relaxing break, Kai is now ready to resume his football career. It has been suggested that his ongoing development could be aided by a return to Old Trafford for his father - who has struggled as a manager across stints with Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham and Plymouth.
Former team-mate Danny Simpson recently told GOAL when asked if United should add Rooney to their coaching team - allowing him to work with Kai in the academy ranks: “Kai, I’ve seen him play a few times and he looks fantastic - looks just like his dad but obviously left-footed! Any time that you get a chance to bring these ex-players back in, I think you have to. Whether he would want to do that, I don’t know.”
- Getty
Disney documentary: What next for the Rooneys?
Kai has not always wanted his father to be that close, with mother Coleen telling The Irish Independent of how Wayne can be an unwelcome distraction: “I’ve got to make them aware that with social media, things can come back around again. My eldest is 15, he’s at a football academy [in Manchester] where they have social media workshops. They’re told if they put anything online now and you’re in the public eye, it can affect you later on.
“But I think our kids grew up with it. There’s certain things that it does affect – there were times when the kids have said, when Wayne was playing, ‘Can Dad stay at home?’ because we didn’t get around the theme park. Or, ‘He’s not watching me play football because he’s being asked for selfies.’
“He’s grateful for fans too, so it’s a hard situation. We’ve obviously made them aware of things as they’ve got older and started to understand things.”
Wayne is free to watch Kai in action at present, having opted against another return to management, with the 40-year-old enjoying punditry work with Match of the Day and TNT Sports. He is also set to star in an upcoming Disney+ documentary alongside Coleen and their four sons.
Advertisement