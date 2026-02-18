VIDEO: Son Heung-min records one goal & THREE assists in stunning first-half display as LAFC rout Real Espana in Concacaf Champions Cup

Speaking ahead of the game, LAFC boss Marc Dos Santos had told GOAL his plans to get the very best out of Son this season. He said: "He's a team guy. I want him to be in a mobile position, not in a fixed position, because when he's mobile, and he could kind of go from one side to the other, that's when he participates more with the team. That's how I see him in our way of playing."

Hat-trick hero Bouanga was also quick to thank Son after the game. The forward took home the Superior Player of the Match award but paid tribute to his team-mates. He said: "The feeling is super cool because we needed this victory. The feeling is so good. I'm very happy to score three, my team-mates helped me with this I think. I say thank you to my team for that."