VIDEO: Vintage CR7! Cristiano Ronaldo scores OUTRAGEOUS overhead kick for Al-Nassr and sets challenge for fans

Fans were quick to react to Ronaldo's challenge by replying to his post.

Supporter @Cunha__utd posted: "Cristiano Ronaldo doing this at the age of 40. There’s players at the peak of their game right now who could only dream of doing this. He’s the greatest to ever do it."

And @ararsoabdull added: "Gravity? Never heard of her! At 40, you're rewriting physics books, @Cristiano. Caption: "Aging like fine wine... or should I say, fine goals. Who's topping this?"

Elsewhere, @sandybabyonyii wrote: "Cristiano Ronaldo hit the rewind button on Father Time and ripped in a goal that would make every young baller question their life choices. Pure, vintage carnage."

@ProjectKMbappe added: "When gravity said no, but greatness said yes" and @ Being_Cr7fan replied: "Years change, seasons change… but Ronaldo stays inevitable."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!