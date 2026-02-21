Getty Images/TikTok @jackonico11
VIDEO: Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson goes viral after sharing bizarre clip of himself walking topless in the snow in Munich
Jackson walks topless in the Munich snow
While Jackson is only expected to be at Bayern for a solitary season, the Senegal international has shown he is not afraid of embracing his cold surroundings by sharing a video of himself walking in the Munich snow late at night with his headphones on and little else.
Jackson posted the video alongside the caption: "Not new anymore, this winter is part of my routine 🧠⚽️"
The clip has generated some buzz on social media, with Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana reposting the clip and quipping: "What are you doing bro 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Striker struggling in Kane's shadow at Bayern
Jackson signed for Bayern towards the end of the summer transfer window, with the German champions paying a reported €16.5 million (£14m/$17.5m) fee to secure his services for the season. However, the former Villarreal star has mainly acted as a deputy for England captain Kane, who has enjoyed another goal-heavy campaign.
The 32-year-old already has 44 goals in the 2025-26 season and only needs one more strike to make it his best campaign in Germany. Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and are among the strongest teams left in the Champions League, where they will face one of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos or Atalanta in the last 16 after finishing second behind Arsenal in the league phase.
Jackson left Chelsea after striker signings
Jackson had been trusted as Chelsea's regular No.9 during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, returning 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions and winning the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.
However, it soon became clear during the summer transfer window that he would playing his football elsewhere as the Blues signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town respectively.
Speaking about Jackson after the striker's exit, then manager Enzo Maresca said: "I am thankful to Nico because if we achieved what we achieved last year, it is because of all of the players including Nicolas who was with us. I texted him after he left the club to thank him for last season and wished him all the best. He is a good guy, with us he was good and working well.
"[Chelsea] bought two strikers, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, and two strikers is a good number - that is enough".
It's Pedro who has impressed the most up front for the Blues this term, scoring 16 goals in 38 games in all competitions so far. Delap, meanwhile, has struggled, scoring only three goals and dealing with a number of fitness issues.
Senegal international set to return to Blues this summer
Given his struggles to displace the prolific Kane in the Bayern lineup, Jackson is unlikely to see his loan move in Bavaria become a permanent one. He is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer before another likely departure, either on loan or on a permanent basis.
His agent, Ali Barat, has previously said Jackson could be attracted by the lure of Serie A football, revealing a number of Italian clubs had been in contact before he joined Bayern.
He said: “Italian top clubs wanted him even before the Chelsea move, and last summer as well. Nico only wanted Bayern, we made it happen.
“One day playing in Italy? For sure he’s attracted by Italian football.”
Jackson could feature in Bayern's next game, which is against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
