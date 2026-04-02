England urged to include Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman in World Cup squad because of unique quality

England’s performances in a draw with Uruguay and defeat to Japan may have worked in Dowman’s favour, as Tuchel considers alternatives to those that underperformed across two friendly outings at Wembley Stadium.

Jude Bellingham is another who appears to have benefitted from seeing no game time in those fixtures, as he battles to land England’s No.10 role, and Robson said when asked if recent criticism that has been aimed in the Real Madrid midfielder’s direction is fair: “No, I think he’s had quite a few injuries this season and so it's just taken the edge off his game. But the way he was performing before that, he's got great quality.

“So, for me, he'd definitely be in my squad and if he shows that he's really sharp in training, then he'd be in my team. You've got to be diplomatic.”

Bellingham will be hoping to fill one iconic jersey for the Three Lions this summer, but who could take on the No.7 shirt that has previously been worn by the likes of Robson and David Beckham?

Robson said when that question was put to him: “That's a really difficult one because there's quite a few people who like to wear the number seven. Like I say, going forward on the pitch, you've got so many good players. Any one of them could wear the number seven.

“You know, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, when they've played for England, they've got their favourite number anyway. So, there's loads of good players who could wear the number seven.”