Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘not a really poor defender’ as critics of Real Madrid and England right-back are accused of ignoring obvious ‘strengths’

That includes head coach Thomas Tuchel, who left the buccaneering 27-year-old out of his plans for the 2026 World Cup. That is not the first time that Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked by a Three Lions boss, with only 35 senior caps being earned across the last eight years.

While there has never been any doubting his ability going forward, with an impressive tally of assists being posted when winning Premier League and Champions League titles at Anfield, debate regarding supposed defensive frailties continues to rage.

Alexander-Arnold has, across his time in English and Spanish football, faced questions of his ability to contain opponents that force him onto the back foot. He has, however, been fortunate enough to represent teams that often dominate possession and pride themselves on attacking prowess.

With that in mind, should the odd chink in his armour be ignored to a degree? Given what he can offer any given cause, with his range of passing and delivery from the flanks, should England not be looking to make more of the qualities that he can offer to their team?