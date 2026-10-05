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Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘not a really poor defender’ as critics of Real Madrid and England right-back are accused of ignoring obvious ‘strengths’
Overlooked for 2026 World Cup duty
That includes head coach Thomas Tuchel, who left the buccaneering 27-year-old out of his plans for the 2026 World Cup. That is not the first time that Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked by a Three Lions boss, with only 35 senior caps being earned across the last eight years.
While there has never been any doubting his ability going forward, with an impressive tally of assists being posted when winning Premier League and Champions League titles at Anfield, debate regarding supposed defensive frailties continues to rage.
Alexander-Arnold has, across his time in English and Spanish football, faced questions of his ability to contain opponents that force him onto the back foot. He has, however, been fortunate enough to represent teams that often dominate possession and pride themselves on attacking prowess.
With that in mind, should the odd chink in his armour be ignored to a degree? Given what he can offer any given cause, with his range of passing and delivery from the flanks, should England not be looking to make more of the qualities that he can offer to their team?
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Should Alexander-Arnold be an England regular?
When that question was put to Stubbs, the Kirkby-born former centre-half - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic player. And sometimes we look at people's weaknesses rather than looking at people's strengths.
“And sometimes you then have to try and tailor the team to say, how can we get Trent Alexander-Arnold in this team? Because what he gives us going forward outweighs what he can give us defensively.
“And listen, sometimes we're talking in terms of Trent's game as if he's a really poor defender. He's not a really poor defender. He's just not as good as what he is going forward.
“So that's why the manager gets paid the big bucks. He has to find a solution. But for me, from what I’ve seen, England look a weaker team with Trent Alexander-Arnold not in the team.”
Praise earned for professionalism
Alexander-Arnold has never complained about being rotated in and out of the England set-up, with his focus forever locked on delivering performances at club level that will make his selection claims impossible to ignore.
He has been faring admirably at Real under Jose Mourinho, having come through a testing debut campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, and started England’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Czechia in Prague.
Bench duty beckoned again for a 7-0 mauling of Croatia, but Alexander-Arnold’s professionalism has been hailed by those that are delighted to see him getting another opportunity to impress on the grandest of stages.
Ex-England and Liverpool star Emile Heskey told GOAL recently: “You've got to give him the praise that he deserves for just getting on with business.
“I had a period of, I think it was three or four years, not being in the England squad at all, but I knew, if I just got my head down, I knew that I was going to get back in at some stage. And I think that Trent has done exactly the same.
“He's not come out and said anything, he's just got on with his work - and done that tirelessly. He's showing that he's worked his way back into the squad.”
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Competition for places is fierce at right-back
Tuchel has continued to challenge Alexander-Arnold, with it being made painfully aware to him that everybody needs to make the most of any call-ups that are passed their way. That means impressing in training and during competitive outings.
More minutes may come the way of a marauding right-back on Tuesday when England return to action against Czechia at Wembley. Competition for places is, however, fierce and the likes of Reece James, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence will expect to come back into contention at some point.
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