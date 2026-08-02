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Muhammad Zaki

Another blockbuster! Tottenham accelerate their ambitious chase for a £65m 'best striker in the world' after nearly £240m spending spree

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Tottenham Hotspur are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as they prepare a sensational move for Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen. After already establishing themselves as one of the biggest spenders in Europe this summer, the north London side have now identified the Nigerian international as the missing piece in their attacking puzzle.

  • Spurs eye sensational Osimhen deal

    Tottenham have reportedly received the green light to pursue Galatasaray star Osimhen, according to CaughtOffside. The report suggests that Spurs are prepared to offer a package between £50m and £55m, though the Turkish giants are holding out for a fee closer to £65m.

    Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block. Tottenham have been granted sporting approval to open formal negotiations, and the Nigerian international, billed as the 'best striker in the world' by his national team head coach Eric Chelle, is said to be open to joining Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

    The north London club have already spent heavily this window, investing over £230m in new talent. Additions like Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke have arrived, but the hierarchy are eager to add further firepower before the deadline.



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    De Zerbi faces Richarlison dilemma

    The push for a new striker comes amid confusion over Richarlison's future. De Zerbi admits he is unsure whether the former Everton forward will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the upcoming campaign.

    "I don't know because I like him as a player and as a guy," De Zerbi explained. "He's unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do. I didn't understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave."

    Despite the uncertainty, the manager praised the Brazilian's work ethic and impact. Finding a direct replacement will be a challenge if a departure materialises.

    "He scored 12 goals last season, not because of luck but because he knows how to score," De Zerbi added. "All of us love him - the team-mates, the club and the staff - because he works hard every day, seriously every day, and we can't say anything about him on the pitch."


  • A drastic rebuild after near-relegation

    This aggressive £237m spending spree comes in direct response to a disastrous domestic period for Tottenham. The club suffered back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the Premier League, only narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of last season.

    The Spurs hierarchy is now determined to equip De Zerbi with a squad capable of climbing up the table, ensuring they never repeat the failures of the past two campaigns.


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  • Victor OsimhenGetty Images

    Finalising a massive window

    Tottenham will now look to bridge the £10m valuation gap with Galatasaray to bring Osimhen to North London. Meanwhile, De Zerbi must hold crucial talks with Richarlison to clarify the Brazilian's future before the transfer deadline.

    If Spurs can secure Osimhen and resolve their outgoing transfers, it would cap off one of the most aggressive summer rebuilds in the club's history.

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