Getty Images
Senne Lammens is an international player! Man Utd goalkeeper keeps clean sheet on Belgium debut as Red Devils destroy Liechtenstein to book World Cup spot
Belgium blitz their way into another World Cup
Coach Rudi Garcia demanded a rapid start, and his players delivered with ruthless precision. After just two minutes and thirty seconds, Youri Tielemans swung in a measured cross that Hans Vanaken steered into the net with a glancing header. It was the early breakthrough Belgium wanted and Liechtenstein dreaded. Despite holding firm for another half-hour, the visitors eventually cracked under relentless pressure. Alexis Saelemaekers found space on the byline, cutting the ball back perfectly for Jeremy Doku, who finished unmarked from the spot. With confidence flowing, Doku struck again minutes later, this time after pouncing on a loose clearance, dancing past three defenders, and guiding the ball into the corner. By half-time, Belgium were cruising at 3-0. The second half, however, produced an explosion.
- Getty Images Sport
Seven-minute storm shreds Liechtenstein
Eight minutes after the restart, Tielemans flicked a corner into a dangerous area, allowing Brandon Mechele to prod home a fourth. Three minutes later, Tielemans’ long-range strike forced a save from Benjamin Buchel, but Saelemaekers reacted quickest to smash in the rebound. Barely sixty seconds passed before Charles De Ketelaere joined the party. Doku turned provider, rolling a pass across the box for De Ketelaere to tuck home Belgium’s sixth. A minute later, Thomas Meunier surged down the flank, squared to De Ketelaere again, and the forward coolly fired in his second. At the other end, Lammens had only one save to make.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Lammens' meteoric rise continues
For Lammens, a clean sheet on his international debut marked another milestone in a rapidly ascending career. United signed the Belgian star late in the summer window after cooling interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez. Lammens called his deadline-day move "a dream come true" and "the beginning of something special". Since then, he has featured in five Premier League matches, conceding seven goals but earning widespread praise for his composure, agility and shot-stopping. He played a pivotal role in United’s October revival, helping the side secure consecutive wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. His performances have drawn comparisons to legendary United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. Lammens himself has resisted such talk, insisting he has "a long way to go". But one man who sees the potential is Sir Alex Ferguson.
In an interview with Raceday RTV, the former United manager spoke warmly about the young stopper and said: "There are signs, the manager has had some good signs. Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good. Of course, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success - the signs are getting better. I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect. But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they’ll enjoy it now."
Lammens is not worried about the pressure at United and said: "There's been a lot of commotion about the goalkeepers in recent years. They've received a lot of negative comments. I wasn't worried about that. I want to be someone people look up to. My dream is to play here for the next ten years, be important to the club, and build a legacy. That's a long-term goal."
- Getty Images Sport
Lammens' United look to restart momentum after mixed results
Amorim’s side followed their three-game winning run with two successive 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. United return to action on November 24 with a home clash against Everton.
Advertisement