Scouting Keyrol Figueroa: Meet the Antoine Griezmann-endorsed U.S. youth national who could break through at Liverpool

The teenager has established himself for the Reds' youth sides, and a U.S. senior appearance could be next

Antoine Griezmann, supposedly, is a Keyrol Figueroa fan. The legendary France international has given him his endorsement, repeatedly reached out to the winger through WhatsApp and Instagram, and is tracking his progress.

It is high praise for the teenager, who, after electing to represent the U.S. at the youth level, has become a point of fascination among fans. He has signed a pro contract, established himself for the Liverpool academy, and is on the cusp of senior football. His standout showings for club and country - despite the occasional injury struggle - have him very much in the picture for the Reds' first team. There can be few doubts that the future is bright.

The USMNT might call, too. Figueroa, speed, smarts and all, is the exact profile of player that the national team need through the center. There is certainly more football to come, but continue to improve, and Mauricio Pochettino might give him a ring.

But who exactly is Figueroa? Why does Griezmann rate him so highly? And how did he manage to score seven goals in seven games at the U17 Concacaf Championship? GOAL scouts the player who could be the next great U.S. attacker.