Robert Lewandowski 'open' to joining Chicago Fire after talks with MLS club as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to miss out on free transfer for Barcelona striker

Lewandowski looks increasingly likely to say goodbye to Barcelona after three years with the Catalan giants. The striker joined from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has gone on to win La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles with the club. He also picked up the Pichichi award in 2022-23, handed out to La Liga's top scorer, and has proven an excellent signing for the Catalan giants. However, at the grand old age of 37 he is no longer a guaranteed starter at Barcelona and a series of muscle injuries have also seen him sidelined on several occasions so far this season. Lewandowski has still managed eight goals in all competitions for Flick's side, but his reduced role means it would be no surprise if the Catalan giants did not offer a contract extension in the summer.

